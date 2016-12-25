Two people treated, released after shooting on Russell Street South in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two people suffered non-life threatening gunshot injuries when a dispute occurred at a house on Russell Street South in St. Petersburg Saturday, officials said.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday St. Petersburg police officers responded to 1608 Russell St. S. in reference to a report of two people shot at that location, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they were told two unknown men argued with people gathered there and fired their guns at the crowd as they were leaving, the police report states. An unidentified man and woman were hit and taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where they were treated and released.

St. Petersburg Police Department Major Crimes Unit detectives were called to the scene to investigate the incident.

No further information was released.