Two males found dead in house in Bayshore Gardens

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were shot dead in a house in the Bayshore Gardens subdivision in Manatee County, authorities said.

No names have been released.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, a 25-year-old woman was returning home in the 1100 block of Harvard Avenue early Saturday morning when she was approached by three to four people.

The woman told deputies she was forced into a bedroom in the residence, a sheriff's office report said. While in the bedroom, the woman heard yelling then gunshots.

The woman told deputies she managed to escape, ran out of the residence and called the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they discovered two dead males.

