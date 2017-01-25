Trumps order for 'border wall' brings concerns for immigrant families around Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. -

Families around Tampa braced for the worst after hearing about President Donald Trump's executive order to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

He also plans to strip funding from sanctuary cities that harbor undocumented immigrants and add border patrol agents around the border.

"We're not going to let this administration separate our families," said Cirenio Cervantes, a DREAMer, whose parents brought him into the U.S. when he was 4.

His parents are still undocumented.

He's now willing to take a year off of studying at USF to help with demonstrations and rallies to protect undocumented families.

"I'm not afraid to stop for a year or two, " he said, "because my concern is my community."

Samson Koyonda says he's heard from many families who are now afraid of getting kicked out.

He's an immigration attorney who doesn't think building a wall will make much of a difference

"A higher wall means they'll get a higher ladder," he said, "people are desperate to come here."

He does think ordering more border patrol agents will slow down the path to citizenship.

"With increased apprehension rate they'll have an increased docket," he said.

His clients already have to wait two years before their first court date.

Back in November, dozens of families rallied in front of Tampa city hall, urging Mayor Buckhorn to join the list of sanctuary cities that protect undocumented immigrants from federal agents.

However, they have yet to hear from the mayor.

Now, Trump has threatened to take away federal funding from sanctuary cities.

Meanwhile, Cervantes is hopeful that the President's order will bring families together.

"I consider this my country," he said.