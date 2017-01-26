Trump expected to ban Syrian refugees headed to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The future of hundreds of Syrian refugees hoping to get to Tampa is on the line as Trump is expected to sign an executive order banning them from entering the country.

"We just want the American people to open their hearts and welcome us here," said Mohamed Aljajea, who came to the US from Syria with his wife and four children.

It took them three years of waiting in Jordan to be properly vetted before they got into the US.

However, supporters of a possible ban question whether refugees are vetted enough.

On Wednesday, Gov. RIck Scott told reporters he agrees with taking extra precautions, citing the lack of communication he experienced after terrorist attacks around Europe.

"The Obama administration couldn't tell me how they're vetting was any better or wouldn't tell me," he said.

Aljajea and his family got help from Coptic Orthodox Charities.

They helped more than 230 families in 2016.

"It's so unfair for these people that are just hard working families who want a chance to come here and assimilate," said Marilyn Kaleel, a volunteer who helps at organizations like Coptic Orthodox Charities.

Aljajea's mother remains in Jordan, waiting to get into the U.S.

However, now, that may not happen.

"We willl pray and see what happens," he said.

President Trump is also expected to stop visas for people in countries around the Middle East and Africa, including Syria, Iraq and Iran.