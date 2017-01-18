Thousands of local women prepare to march on Saturday

Just one day after Trump's inauguration

WFTS Webteam
7:06 AM, Jan 18, 2017

10,000 women are expected to march the day after Trump's inauguration.

FLORIDA - Just one day after Donald Trump's inauguration, 10,000 women in Pinellas County are expected to join a nationwide movement by marching through the streets of St. Petersburg in protest of the new administration. 

Suzanne Benton will be one of those demonstrators. She's no stranger to action. Benton marched for women's rights in the late 60s and 70s. 

This weekend's march was organized on social media and it's said to send a message to the new administration that discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated. 

The march will start at Demens Landing at noon on Saturday. It will make its way down Bayshore before heading back down Beach Drive. A second women's march on Saturday will start at noon in Sarasota along Island Park Drive. 

St. Pete March info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1787856658122106/

Sarasota March info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1627033634257634/

Florida Chapter Women's March on Washington info: https://www.facebook.com/events/692127054269714/

