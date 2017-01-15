Tampa police seek information on homicide in Seminole Heights

TAMPA - Tampa police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the area of North 15th and East Elm streets Saturday night.

William "Bill" Denham, 53, suffered upper body trauma in the incident that happened about 10:20 p.m., Tampa police Lt. P. Crate said in a statement. Denham was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Hospital.

No further details were released about the incident.

Tampa police believe there were witnesses to the homicide, the report said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked by Tampa police to contact the police department at (813) 231-6130.