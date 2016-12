TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police have arrested a man connected to the November 10 murder of Gregory A. Walker, 56, of Brandon.

Jessie T. Harris, 49, of Brandon has been charged with second degree murder.

On November 10 at approximately 7 p.m., Tampa police responded to reported of a man down near 2317 Nebraska Avenue. When police arrived on scene they found a man unconscious with upper body trauma. The subject, identified as Gregory Walker, died at Tampa General Hospital.

Tampa police say that the investigation shows that Harris attacked Walker in connection with an ongoing dispute.

Harris was arrested on Tuesday, December 20, in front of his home, without incident.