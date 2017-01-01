Tampa International Airport evacuates airside terminal due to bag in screening

WFTS Webteam
2:53 PM, Jan 1, 2017
5 hours ago

TAMPA - Security officials at Tampa International Airport evacuated Airside F terminal for about an hour Sunday.

A false alarm involving a bag in a screening device led to the evacuation, according to a Tampa International Airport tweet. 

The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The main terminal and other airside terminals remained open and continued operating during the evacuation of Airside F.

Passenger screenings and flights resumed a short time later.

No further information was released about the incident.

 

