TAMPA - Security officials at Tampa International Airport evacuated Airside F terminal for about an hour Sunday.
A false alarm involving a bag in a screening device led to the evacuation, according to a Tampa International Airport tweet.
The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The main terminal and other airside terminals remained open and continued operating during the evacuation of Airside F.
Passenger screenings and flights resumed a short time later.
No further information was released about the incident.