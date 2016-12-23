SUV rammed into front of motocross shop in Tampa theft attempt

Tampa, Fla., - Someone drove a red SUV into the front of a motorcross shop in Tampa in an apparent theft attempt.

The break-in happened in the early morning hours of Friday, December 23. At least two people can be seen in surveillance images inside and out of Tampa Bay Powersports located on North Florida Avenue near the intersection of Fletcher Ave.

The shop manager tells ABC Action News that they don't think much if anything was stolen because someone who works nearby heard the commotion and came over to see what was going on. That was apparently enough to scare away the would-be thieves.

"Unfortunately there's a lot of juveniles that are mischievous and look to destroy property and acquire things that aren't theirs," the manager tells ABC Action News. "It's a shame for the local community."

The shop was busy boarding up the front of the building early Friday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was on scene investigating the break-in on Friday.