Study: Some Tampa neighborhoods could be under water by 2040

TAMPA, Fla. - We now have a better idea of some of the most vulnerable areas of flooding in Hillsborough County, including entire neighborhoods and parks.

Hillsborough County-City Planning commission was just required by the state to look at the most vulnerable areas of Tampa Bay.

This came after legislation passed last year requires local governments to address area's risks for flooding and one of the biggest risks is from sea rise. They expect sea levels could rise as high as 2 feet by 2040.

Some of the areas more vulnerable neighborhoods to sea-rise flooding include Tampa Bay, McKay Bay and the Tampa Bypass Canal, and the Hillsborough River.

Dennis Drummond has lived along the Hillsborough River for the past two years and is already concerned about flooding.

"How do we actually prevent that from affecting the neighborhood?" he asked.

Areas fronting Old Tampa Bay in West Tampa may also experience impacts, especially properties at the corner of South Westshore Blvd and Commerce Street; and areas to the north and south of Cypress Point Park near SR 60. This includes beaches along the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Areas to the east of McKay Bay Nature Park following the Palm River and areas south along McKay Bay Trail to Business US41 are also at risk, according to findings. Certain areas along the Hillsborough River may experience impacts on the east and/or west side of the river, beginning at Channelside and continuing past Rowlett Park Drive to the dam.

There are also 30 at-risk neighborhood parks at risk for flooding, including:

Al Palonis Park

Alan Wright Park

Ballast Point Park

Bayshore Boulevard Linear Park

Blackwater Hammock Park

Columbus Statue Park

Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

Cypress Point Park

Davis Islands Park

Desoto Park

Epps Park

Gandy Park South

Ignacio Haya Linear Park

Julian B Lane Riverfront Park

Lowry Park

MacDill Park on the Riverwalk

McKay Bay Nature Park

Patterson Street Park

Picnic Island Park

Plant Park

River Cove Park

River Tower Park

Rivercrest Park

Riverside Garden Park

Southwest Port Tampa Park

Sulphur Springs Park

Tappan Tract Park

Tony Jannus Park

USF Park

This item will come before the Planning Commission at a Public Hearing on January 23, 2017. City leaders will discuss several proposed changes to follow the new legislation, including further evaluating and flood-proofing coastal pumping stations, electrical stations and more infrastructure in vulnerable areas.

This includes meaning all new buildings have to be flood resistant, have flood-proofing and storm surge protection.

That's a welcome relief to homeowners like Drummond.

"Anything that's going to be done to improve our odds has to be better," he said.