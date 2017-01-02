Spring Hill twins born in two different years

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Spring Hill twins will have an interesting story to share for the rest of their lives after they were born in two different years.

The Maternity Suites at Oak Hill Hospital proudly announced Monday the delivery of twins born in both 2016 and 2017.

Yullianna came into the world on December 31, 2016, at 11:43 p.m. Just one minute after midnight on January 1, 2017 she was followed by her brother Zane.

Yullianna weighed 7 pounds even and Zane weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces, according to a hospital spokesperson. And their mother, Geraldine, is doing fine.