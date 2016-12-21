Clear
TAMPA, Fla. - The northbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway at Waters Avenue were blocked early Wednesday due to a serious accident.
Northbound lanes were closed and reopened just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that the accident may involve a fatality.
Update: NB Dale Mabry is blocked and will be for several hours. SB seems to be moving https://t.co/EpgNRzx4Fr— Tampa Bay Traffic (@TampaBayTraffic) December 21, 2016
