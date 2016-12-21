Serious crash closes portion of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa early Wednesday

WFTS Webteam
5:56 AM, Dec 21, 2016
10:04 AM, Dec 21, 2016

The northbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway at Waters Avenue are currently blocked due to a serious accident.

WFTS

The northbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway at Waters Avenue are currently blocked due to a serious accident.

WFTS
WFTS
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA, Fla. - The northbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway at Waters Avenue were blocked early Wednesday due to a serious accident. 

Northbound lanes were closed and reopened just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that the accident may involve a fatality. 

 

 

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates. 

Follow Tampa Bay Traffic for traffic updates. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top