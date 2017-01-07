HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A Seffner man has been arrested for peeking under the doors of a women's changing room while a woman was trying on clothing, officials said.

Jack Richard Tempfer, 51, was charged with voyeurism and disorderly moral conduct, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. He was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail on Orient Road for booking.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m. Thursday at the Goodwill Store, 1106 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.

Store employees told sheriff's deputies they spotted Tempfer looking under the doors of the women's changing room while a woman was changing clothes.

When deputies arrived, Tempfer told them the woman was his girlfriend, and he was at the store to pick up clothes.

Deputies reviewed the store surveillance video, a sheriff's report said. They confirmed what the employees saw.

The woman in the changing room also was not Tempfer's girlfriend.

Tempfer has an extensive criminal arrest history dating to 1986.