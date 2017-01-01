ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - UPDATE: Franklin Wilson returned to his home this morning in his vehicle. Wilson said he got lost while driving and did not have his cell phone to call his wife.

ORIGINAL STORY: St. Petersburg police are asking the public's help to find a missing 80-year-old man.

Franklin Wilson was last seen in his car at his residence at 880 60th Ave. S. in St. Petersburg about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Petersburg Police Department said. He is coping with some mental deficiency and short-term memory loss.

Wilson stands 6-foot tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and black and grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black and white striped shirt, grey sweater and white shoes.

Wilson was driving a gray, 4-door 2003 Toyota Corolla with license tag number 452 VJD. The passenger side of the Toyota has dents and scratches and a California tag with an unknown number on the front plate.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780.