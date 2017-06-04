Rescues in Action: Make Elsa a part of your family

Elsa, a 10-week-old black lab and Australian shepherd mix puppy, was found in a cardboard box on the side of the road, along with her sister. The mission now is to find her a forever home.

Elsa is being cared for by the folks at Animal Rescue Friends Network, or ARF'N. They are fostering Elsa and her sister, Ahan.

A budding explorer, Elsa is more cautious when she get near a vehicle.

She loves water. At her young age, Elsa has mastered wading water, but it is taking a little longer to learn how to dog paddle.

She is attentive and smart, nailing down several commands.

Elsa would be a good companion or family pet for anyone. She loves to snuggle and will sleep on your lap or curled up next to you. She gets along with with everyone.

She plays chase and pounces around with her sister, Ahan, and likes to hide in tall grass.

Both dogs are ready for adoption. They have been microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. They will be spayed in about two weeks.

If you are interested in adopting either or both dogs, you can find additional information at www.arfn.org or by e-mailing info@arfn.org.

To learn more about Ahan, last week's Pet of the Week, visit http://bit.ly/2qQGxrY.