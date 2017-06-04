Maggie, a 1-year-old terrier mix, and Lucy, a 6- to 9-year-old dachshund, are not a pair, but they could be, if you would like two bundles of joy.

Maggie and Lucy get along well together. Despite their difference in ages, they both enjoy life at ground level.

Maggie, covered in a fury coat of black and white, may take about a minute or two to warm up to a stranger. But once she lets her guard down, she becomes a snuggle bunny. She loves hopping into your lap to lounge.

Just above puppy stage, Maggie still craves attention.

The same can be said for Lucy, who could hang-out in your lap 24/7.

Lucy is slight in weight for a dachshund her age. But her foster mom, Kelly, at Heidi's Legacy, is working on Lucy's meal plan to help her add a few needed pounds.

For more information about either or both dogs, visit Heidi's Legacy at HeidisLegacy@aol.com or call (813) 737-1795.