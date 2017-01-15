Rescues in Action 1/14/17: Say Hi to Whiz Kid

Whiz Kid is a fun-loving girl.

She is curious about everything and loves to be wherever her people are.

She rides well in the car. Kid is in the care of Greyhound Pets of America.

She is being fostered with a cat who accepts Kid’s exuberance; a less patient cat may not enjoy Kid’s attention. Kid will do well in a home that includes her in their activities.

Kid has been spayed, microchipped and vaccinated.

For more information on Whiz Kid or any of the greyhounds available for adoption, call (727) 595-7852 or visit www.greyhoundpets.com.