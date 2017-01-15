WFTS
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Featured
+
National Championship
The Good Stuff
A look back at 2016
Inauguration
News
+
Local
Florida
I-Team
Dirty Dining
Politics
Health
The Now Tampa Bay
Story Links
Financial Fitness Zone
DecodeDC
Mosaic Sinkhole
Weather
+
Today's Forecast
7-Day
Dayplanner
Radars And Maps
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather Chat
Weather Alerts
Weather Videos
Traffic
+
Traffic News
Gas Prices
Traffic Cams
Photos
Taking Action
+
ShopSmart
Don’t Waste Your Money
Angies List
I-Team
Taking Action Against Domestic Violence
Crime Stoppers
Angel Tree
Operation Shredding
Your Future
Family Focus
Video
+
Live Stream
Latest Video
YouTube Channel
Entertainment
+
Watch ABC
The List
Right This Minute
TV Guide
Horoscopes
Games
Laff TV
Grit TV
Scripps Spelling Bee
Sports
+
Rays
Buccaneers
Lightning
Lifestyle
+
Parenting
Outdoors
Tech
Events
Entertainment
Marketplace
+
Autos
Tampa Bay Jobs
Sponsored Web Chat
University Village
Breast Cancer awareness
Flu
Halloween
Healthy New Year
Heart
Little Inspirations
Career Source
Kitchen Bath Tips
Social Media
+
Twitter
Google Plus
Facebook
YouTube
About Us
+
Mobile Apps
Staff
Community
Jobs
Contests
Contact
Email Alerts
Advertise with Us
Support
Morning Blend
Current
71°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 76°
LO: 60°
HI: 78°
LO: 59°
HI: 75°
LO: 56°
More Weather
Traffic
current alerts
2
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Rescues in Action 1/14/17: Say Hi to Whiz Kid
WFTS Webteam
3:45 PM, Jan 15, 2017
Share Article
Previous
Next
Rescues in Action 1/14/17: Meet Whiz Kid
WFTS
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Whiz Kid is a fun-loving girl.
She is curious about everything and loves to be wherever her people are.
She rides well in the car. Kid is in the care of Greyhound Pets of America.
She is being fostered with a cat who accepts Kid’s exuberance; a less patient cat may not enjoy Kid’s attention. Kid will do well in a home that includes her in their activities.
Kid has been spayed, microchipped and vaccinated.
For more information on Whiz Kid or any of the greyhounds available for adoption, call (727) 595-7852 or visit www.greyhoundpets.com.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story