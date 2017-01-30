President of Hillsborough Community College arrested for DUI

TAMPA, Fla. - The President of Hillsborough Community College was arrested on Saturday night for driving under the influence.

Hillsborough County deputies arrested Doctor Kenneth Atwater at Dale Mabry and Broad Street.

According to his booking sheet, he refused a breathalyzer test and was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail early Sunday.

Atwater posted his bond on Sunday and was released from jail.

Atwater has been the President of Hillsborough County Community College since July 2010.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for Breaking News email alerts.

WATCH | Latest ABC Action News Videos | WATCH | ABC Action News Live Stream

Follow us on Twitter

Follow @abcactionnews

Like us on Facebook