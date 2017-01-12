POLICE: Death of tree trimmer in Venice appears accidental

VENICE, Fla. - A tree trimmer in Venice dead Thursday when he was struck by a falling branch, officials said.

Raymundo Cavilllo, 37, was working alone, trimming a tree at 758 Village Circle in Venice when a large branch gave way, Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller said in a statement.

The branch struck Cavillo and the ladder he was standing on, tossing Cavillo to the ground.

At the time, no other employees of Beech Tree Landscape Maintenance Inc., Cavillo's employer, were in the immediate area.

Upon arrival, paramedics with the Sarasota County Fire Department began life-saving efforts, which were unsuccessful.

Venice police detectives and crime scene personnel are investigating the incident as an accidental death.

OSHA and the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office investigators also responded to the scene.