Police: Clearwater man shot after fight with roommate

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police are investigating a shooting involving roommates.

A fight between two men who live at 124 N. Jefferson Ave., Unit 1, in Clearwater escalated into something more serious, Clearwater police said in a news release.

A 29-year-old man has been accused of shooting his 34-year-old roommate about 6 a.m. today. The shooting victim was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment of what may be life threatening injuries, the release said.

No further information was released.

