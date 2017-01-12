Tampa police is requesting the public's help to locate Carl. R. Gunn, who was last seen shortly after getting off a public transit bus on North Nebraska Avenue Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Gunn, 59, has health concerns and requires daily medication. He also shows signs of dementia, Tampa Police Department said.

Gunn boarded a HART bus at Nebraska and East New Orleans avenues and was seen exiting the bus at the northeast corner of Nebraska and East Fowler avenues at about 2:13 p.m.

He was later seen in the area of Nebraska Avenue and Scott Street at about 3:40 p.m.

Gunn has no credit cards or phone.

He is 5-foot-8, average build with short hair and balding. Gunn was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve T-shirt with red print on the front and PRIDE on the back, grey sweat pants and black sneakers.

He has left Gail's ALF, the assisted living facility where he lives, before. He was located at a hotel in the Nebraska Avenue/Busch Boulevard area.