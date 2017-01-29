Poinciana area man accused of fatally stabbing neighbor with a pocket knife, deputies said

POINCIANA, Fla. - A Kissimmee area man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of another man Saturday, officials said.

Daniel Ponce, 29, has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of 38-year-old Brandon J. Burchett also of the Kissimmee area.

The incident occurred in a Kissimmee area community known as Poinciana located in east Polk County.

Burchett was found at his residence on Finch Court, bleeding of stab wounds about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. He was taken to Poinciana Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Burchett had been stabbed with a pocket knife several times in his driveway during an altercation.

Ponce is a neighborhood acquaintance of Burchett, a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release said. The two men had argued via text messages.

Ponce was taken to the Polk County Jail, where he was being held on no bond.