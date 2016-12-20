Plant City detectives search for stabbing suspect considered armed and dangerous

PLANT CITY, Fla. - Plant City police on the hunt for a killer they describe as armed and dangerous.

Juan Carlos Diaz-Gutierrez is wanted in connection with the vicious stabbing of Rocio Chavez-Becerra. The crime happened this past November.

Diaz-Gutierrez is accused a stabbing Chavez-Becerra and leaving her lifeless body on the side of the road.

Crimestoppers is offering three thousand dollars for information in the case.

ABC Action News was there on the scene shortly after the young woman's body was found in the 2700 block of Sammonds Road in Plant City. At the time, investigators believed the victim knew her killer.

When arrested, Diaz-Gutierrez will be charged with 2nd Degree Murder with a Weapon.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Diaz-Gutierrez. If you have any information on the incident, please call 1-800-873-8477.

