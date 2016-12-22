GULFPORT, Fla. - Pinellas County sheriff's deputies are seeking the public's help to find a motorist responsible for a fatal hit-and-run traffic accident on 49th Street South in Gulfport, officials said.

A 41-year-old man died when he was hit by two vehicles at the intersection of 49th Street South and 11th Avenue South in Gulfport about 10 p.m. Wednesday, a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office report said.

According to sheriff's investigators, 41-year-old Frankie McCray was walking eastbound crossing 49th Street South at the intersection of 11th Avenue South when an unidentified, southbound vehicle on 49th Street struck McCray. He was in a marked crosswalk at the time.

The driver of the unidentified vehicle continued southbound and did not stop.

A second vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Martin Thomas of St. Petersburg, also traveling southbound on 49th Street South, was unable to stop and struck McCray, who was lying in the street.

Thomas stopped his vehicle at the scene.

McCray was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not believe Thomas was impaired at the time of the crash.

Pinellas sheriff's officials are asking anyone with information about the crash or the unidentified vehicle to contact Cpl. West of the Major Accident Investigation Team at (727) 5823-6200 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppersof pinellas.org.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday.