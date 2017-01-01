Pinellas deputies investigate death of 7-month-old infant in St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Pinellas sheriff's detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit are investigating the death of a 7-month-old in St. Pete Beach.

About 6 a.m. Saturday Pinellas County paramedics responded to a call of an unresponsive infant at 6795 Gulf Winds Drive in St. Pete Beach.

According to detectives, Michelle Wirth, 41, told authorities she put her 7-month-old son, Mayson, to bed about 10 p.m. Friday. Wirth woke up the child about 2 a.m. Saturday to administer an Albuterol breathing treatment then placed him back in bed.

When Wirth attempted to wake Mayson for another breathing treatment at about 6 a.m. Saturday, she found the infant unresponsive and not breathing, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Wirth called 911. Paramedics arrived on the scene and took the child to All Children's Hospital, where Mayson died about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mayson had no obvious signs of injury or trauma, the sheriff's report said.

The infant was treated for a respiratory issue at All Children's Hospital Thursday, Dec. 29.

The investigation continues.