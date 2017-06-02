People calling for change following bicyclist death at Fowler Ave. and Riverhills Dr.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - Some community members are calling for change after a bicyclist is killed at a busy Bay Area intersection.

Temple Terrace police are still looking into the traffic crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist at Fowler Avenue and Riverhills Dr.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Temple Terrace Police responded to the intersection of Fowler Avenue and Riverhills Drive regarding a deadly traffic crash.

Officers confirmed that the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Fowler Avenue and one person, the bicyclist, Paul King, 50, of Temple Terrace was killed.

Now, one local cyclist is taking no chances crossing the same intersection.

"I push the cross signal, I go, and the cars are darting out," said Andree Novelli-Urso, who has been cycling in the area for the past 13 years.

She makes eye contact with cars waiting to turn left onto Fowler. She even raises her hand in thanks when they don't turn in front of her.

"They just put on the gas and take off," she said.

"You got so many crazy aggressive people! " said Steve Hopkins, a Temple Terrace Driver.

He said when people are coming off the interstate down Fowler, heading toward Riverhills, the lanes quickly go from four down to three.

"See right now, everybody is trying to get over to that far right lane," Hopkins said. "But somehow, people don't see it until the last minute."

He said a sign citing the lane merge, closer to the interstate, would give drivers a better heads up.

"Everybody has to merge to combine three lanes," Hopkins said. "There's really no signage. It's just a bad way of doing it."

FDOT tells ABC Action News there were fairly recent improvements out there, but there may be additional safety measures coming soon on top of the ones already there.

FDOT also said a safety review of this corridor began Friday, which includes a speed study. The whole study process should take about two weeks.

At this time, no charges have been filed in the crash involving King. The investigation is continuing.