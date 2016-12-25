HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Christmas weekend has been deadly for pedestrians in Hillsborough County.

Two people walking on Tampa area roads have died so far.

The first incident occurred on Gibsonton Drive in Riverview shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

Felipe Montoya, 38, was walking south across Gibsonton Drive when he stepped into the path of an eastbound 2005 Dodge Ram, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Montoya was not in a crosswalk at the time.

He was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Neither Joseph Bowles, the driver of the Dodge Ram, nor his passenger, Effie Bowles, were injured.

No further information was released about the Gibsonton Drive incident.

About two hours later, Jose Monistirol, 50, of Tampa, died when he attempted to cross North Nebraska Avenue/U.S. 41 just north of the Tampa city limits, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A 2006 Chevy Malibu driven by Davidson Garcon, 18, of Tampa, was traveling northbound on North Nebraska Avenue south of April Lane.

Monistirol was crossing westbound on North Nebraska Avenue when he entered the path of the Chevy Malibu and was hit, the FHP report said. He died of his injuries at the scene.

Neither Garcon nor his passenger, Kenneth Johnson, 18, of Tampa, were injured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the second incident, the report states.

No charges were filed.