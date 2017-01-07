Pasco teenager arrested for attempted murder of 4-month-old baby

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A Pasco 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday for trying to suffocate a 4-month-old baby.

Investigators say the teenager admitted to placing the baby face down on a bed inside a New Port Richey home and putting a pillow over the infant's head.



The 14 year old told detectives he sat on a couch and watched for five to ten minutes as the baby struggled to breath.

Investigators say the child's parents returned home just in time to find what he was doing.

"The parents actually walked in and found the infant face down with the pillow over his head," said Pasco County Detective Wayne Boekeloo.

The parents left the 14 year old in charge of the infant while they ran errands.

Another adult was in the home at the time but was asleep during the incident.

The parents told detectives the 14 year old has never done anything like this before and hesitated to come forward to police because the infant did not suffer any injuries.

Investigators say the parents ended up coming forward to police three days later.

"We don't know a lot about the child right now, as we get more information about his background, we'll have a better understanding about all of this," said Detective Boekeloo.

The 14 year old faces charges of attempted first degree murder and child abuse.

According to investigators, the family had recently moved to Florida from Alabama.

Investigators say they are continuing to look into the child's background to find out if he's had any type of mental or behavioral issues in the past.