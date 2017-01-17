Only in Florida: Video of HUGE gator in Lakeland goes viral

Another couple out hiking at Circle B at the same time over the weekend had their still cameras ready on the opposite side of Joiner.
"It was just awe-inspiring," said Kirsti Buckley about the experience.
She captured more than a dozen pictures of the experience.
"It does look pre-historic... and just watching his feet flop as they hit the ground is amazing. In my imagination I could feel the ground shake," she said.
Ever since we posted the video on our Facebook page, Circle B has filled up with people searching for the massive reptile. The parking lot is packed with people trying to catch a glimpse of the big guy.
The gigantic gator is all the talk at Circle B. Parking lot is packed with people trying to get a peak at "Humpback", as he's called. pic.twitter.com/7obueXXpax