Only in Florida: Video of HUGE gator in Lakeland goes viral

Kelly Bazzle, Ryan Raiche
8:53 AM, Jan 16, 2017
9:02 AM, Jan 17, 2017

Video of a massive gator in Lakeland has gone viral on social media.

WFTS

WFTS

WFTS

WFTS

Courtesy: Kristi and Sean Buckley

LAKELAND, Fla. - A video taken by Kim Joiner of a HUGE gator is going viral on Facebook right now. 

Joiner took the video at Circle B in Lakeland on Marsh Rabbit Run on Sunday, January 15. She posted the video to the Circle B Bar Reserve - Polk Nature Discovery Center Facebook page on Sunday. 

The gator is gigantic and it is all the talk online. See for yourself in the video below: 

 

 

 

Another couple out hiking at Circle B at the same time over the weekend had their still cameras ready on the opposite side of Joiner.

"It was just awe-inspiring," said Kirsti Buckley about the experience.

She captured more than a dozen pictures of the experience.

"It does look pre-historic... and just watching his feet flop as they hit the ground is amazing. In my imagination I could feel the ground shake," she said.

Ever since we posted the video on our Facebook page, Circle B has filled up with people searching for the massive reptile. The parking lot is packed with people trying to catch a glimpse of the big guy. 

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

