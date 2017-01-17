Only in Florida: Video of HUGE gator in Lakeland goes viral

LAKELAND, Fla. - A video taken by Kim Joiner of a HUGE gator is going viral on Facebook right now.

Joiner took the video at Circle B in Lakeland on Marsh Rabbit Run on Sunday, January 15. She posted the video to the Circle B Bar Reserve - Polk Nature Discovery Center Facebook page on Sunday.

The gator is gigantic and it is all the talk online. See for yourself in the video below:

Another couple out hiking at Circle B at the same time over the weekend had their still cameras ready on the opposite side of Joiner.

"It was just awe-inspiring," said Kirsti Buckley about the experience.

She captured more than a dozen pictures of the experience.

"It does look pre-historic... and just watching his feet flop as they hit the ground is amazing. In my imagination I could feel the ground shake," she said.

Ever since we posted the video on our Facebook page, Circle B has filled up with people searching for the massive reptile. The parking lot is packed with people trying to catch a glimpse of the big guy.

The gigantic gator is all the talk at Circle B. Parking lot is packed with people trying to get a peak at "Humpback", as he's called. pic.twitter.com/7obueXXpax — Ryan Raiche (@ryanraiche) January 16, 2017

