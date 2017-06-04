One dead in traffic crash on Fruitville Road in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - Sarasota police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Fruitville Road late Saturday night, officials said.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3, a white Ford pickup attempted to enter the eastbound lanes of Fruitville Road from Midwest Parkway in Sarasota, the Sarasota Police Department said.

A Chevy Silverado pickup truck collided into the driver's side of the Ford pickup.