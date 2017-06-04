One dead in traffic crash on Fruitville Road in Sarasota

Ken Knight
12:12 PM, Jun 4, 2017
SARASOTA, Fla. - Sarasota police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Fruitville Road late Saturday night, officials said.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3, a white Ford pickup attempted to enter the eastbound lanes of Fruitville Road from Midwest Parkway in Sarasota, the Sarasota Police Department said.

A Chevy Silverado pickup truck collided into the driver's side of the Ford pickup.

The driver of the Ford, a male whose name was withheld pending notification of next-of-kin, died at the scene.

The Chevy Silverado's driver, who was only identified as a male, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. No one else was involved.

As part of the investigation, police will determine whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Sarasota police Officer Tim Bales at (941) 915-3635.

 

