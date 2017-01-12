Officer-involved shooting in Tampa neighborhood

TAMPA, Fla. - UPDATE 3:15 p.m. | The suspect in a Tampa police officer-involved shooting has been identified as Joey Antonio Kennedy, 40.

Officers recognized a car at the scene as belonging to a man with an extensive criminal record and outstanding warrants.

Police dog, Indo, engaged Kennedy, at which point Kennedy tossed flaming liquid onto Indo and the officer. Fearing for his life, the officer, identified as police Officer Tim Bergman, fired his weapon, striking Kennedy.

Indo received burns on the head, but Bergman was able to extinguish the flames and was uninjured.

Bergman was placed on administrative leave, which is standard operating procedure.

The case remains under investigation.

Original Story | Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a Tampa neighborhood.

The shooting reportedly occurred on East 25th Avenue.

The call came in at about 10:50 a.m. regarding a burglary in progress at 1022 East 25th Avenue in Tampa. When officers responded, they found the suspect inside of the house. The suspect threatened the officers and one police officer opened fire.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The condition of the suspect has not been released.

"I'd liked to believe it was justified and not an innocent person getting shot for no reason," said neighbor Josh Velazquez.

Officials say the suspect is known to police. He had several warrants out for his arrest, including violation of probation and grand theft.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

