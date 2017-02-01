Non-profit adoption agency suddenly closes, leaving Tampa Bay Area families scrambling

Tampa, Fla., -

A national adoption non-profit agency, with an office in Tampa, is declaring Chapter 7 bankruptcy and is closed, leaving dozens, maybe hundreds of families across the country with great uncertainty and almost no hope for getting their money back.

The Independent Adoption Center (IAC) announced the closing on Tuesday, effective immediately. IAC is telling their customers that if they’re owed money, the court will notify them of the case and they will have an opportunity to file a Proof of Claim for any refunds believed due.

One family in San Diego told a Scripps news station they spent $17,000 to adopt through the IAC, and the abrupt closing will leave them without a baby or their money.

One family in Tampa tells ABC Action News they spent about $20,000 to adopt a baby, that is due in May, and have hired a local attorney to try to continue the adoption process, and possibly get their money back.

IAC is a non-profit that had been helping families for over 30 years, and says it has helped facilitate over 4,000 adoptions. Families tell ABC Action News there was no warning sign that the company was in financial trouble.

IAC provided only a memo to families who were going through the adoption process with them.