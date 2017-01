TAMPA - A new customer service center opening Wednesday in Tampa is expected to bring about 170 news job to the Tampa Bay area.

Iron Bow Technologies, a leading technology solutions and services provider, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn was scheduled to attend.

The company is located at 4502 Woodland Corporate Center, Suite 105, in Tampa.

The complex will serve as a client service center and expand the company's footprint with offices in six states.

It also represents a major, strategic business partnership between Iron Bow and CareFirst.