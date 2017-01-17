New chore app launches in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. - Need an extra hand around the house to help you get stuff done? Maybe you need lawn care help or you have some junk you need to get rid of, or maybe you need help getting organized. Are the kids struggling with their algebra homework and you are struggling to help?

There's an app for that!

The TAKL app is available in cities like Phoenix, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas and now it is available in Tampa.

So how does it work?

Simply download the app, choose a chore, pick a provider (you get to pick from up to three background checked providers), and then Takl the job! The provider will schedule with you and arrive and help you get your chore, lesson or small job done right.

