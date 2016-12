Don't be swayed by Mr. Wilson's official title.

The 9-year-old Basset hound loves to run around and play with other dogs of all ages. He is quite youthful for his age.

While his caregivers at Suncoast Basset Rescue may say Mr. Wilson is a tad portly, he already is ahead of the game.

His foster parents have been working with hefty hound to shed a few pounds. He walks daily to help achieve his goal.

Mr. Wilson has to take thyroid medication twice daily, so he is likely to do best in a household with schedules.

If you think Mr. Wilson would fit into your lifestyle, you can go to www.suncoastbassetrescue.org to complete an adoption application.