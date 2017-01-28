Meet Sky, our 1/28 Rescues in Action superstar

WFTS Webteam
12:08 PM, Jan 28, 2017

Sky is a sweet little lady with a story to warm your heart. 

She was found as a stray, wandering the streets. 

It was obvious she was a recent mother, but there were no signs of her puppies. 

An adorable dog with a lot of love to give, Sky would make a perfect gift for some lucky family. 

She currently is in the care of volunteers with Second Chance Friends. 

At about 2 years old, Sky is still a youngster. 

She is learning basic house manners to be an ideal indoor companion. 

Sky loves people and gets along well with other dogs,  cats - not so much!

Sky is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped.

Anyone interested in giving Sky a forever home should complete an adoption application at www.secondchancefriends.org or call (813) 708-8376. 

