Meet Sky, our 1/28 Rescues in Action superstar

Cloudy
HI: 59°
LO: 48°
HI: 62°
HI: 65°
LO: 43°
Meet Sky, our 1/28 Rescues in Action star
Meet Sky, our Jan. 28th Rescues in Action superstar
Sky is a sweet little lady with a story to warm your heart.
She was found as a stray, wandering the streets.
It was obvious she was a recent mother, but there were no signs of her puppies.
An adorable dog with a lot of love to give, Sky would make a perfect gift for some lucky family.
She currently is in the care of volunteers with Second Chance Friends.
At about 2 years old, Sky is still a youngster.
She is learning basic house manners to be an ideal indoor companion.
Sky loves people and gets along well with other dogs, cats - not so much!
Sky is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped.
Anyone interested in giving Sky a forever home should complete an adoption application at www.secondchancefriends.org or call (813) 708-8376.