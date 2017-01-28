Meet Sky, our 1/28 Rescues in Action superstar

Sky is a sweet little lady with a story to warm your heart.

She was found as a stray, wandering the streets.

It was obvious she was a recent mother, but there were no signs of her puppies.

An adorable dog with a lot of love to give, Sky would make a perfect gift for some lucky family.

She currently is in the care of volunteers with Second Chance Friends.

At about 2 years old, Sky is still a youngster.

She is learning basic house manners to be an ideal indoor companion.

Sky loves people and gets along well with other dogs, cats - not so much!

Sky is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped.

Anyone interested in giving Sky a forever home should complete an adoption application at www.secondchancefriends.org or call (813) 708-8376.