MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - A 27-year-old man received a rough start to Christmas when he was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting in the 2300 block of 18th Street East in Manatee County.

About 1:40 a.m. Sunday Michael Turner and two other people were hanging out when they noticed a white vehicle circling the block, a Manatee County Sheriff's Office report states.

The vehicle stopped in front of the house, and an unknown person in the vehicle fired a shot. Turner was struck in the leg; the other two people were uninjured.

Turner was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Sheriff's deputies are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS (8477).