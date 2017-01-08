PASCO COUNTY, Fla - Pasco County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting at an RV park in Lacoochee.

According to the Sheriff's Office, between 6:20 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. an unknown suspect drove past a trailer in the Great Bay RV Park on US 301 in Pasco County and fired into the trailer.

A 30-year-old man in the RV was taken to an area hospital with injuries to his neck.

Witnesses told deputies that the suspect might be driving a newer model brown Ford Taurus or similar vehicle.

Deputies are looking to speak to Joshua Faulk, 25, about the incident.

Anyone with information on Joshua Faulk's whereabouts or regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office at 1-800-706-2488.