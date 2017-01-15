Man hits Pinellas deputy with vehicle, sparks pursuit

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Pinellas County sheriff's deputies arrested a man who they said intentionally struck a deputy with his SUV then led them on a pursuit before crashing into two parked vehicles.

According to deputies, 28-year-old Marcel F. Stankovic was a patron at the Oz Gentleman's Club at 13577 U.S. Highway 19 North, when club security issued a trespass warning to Stanovic for being intoxicated, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

At about 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Pinellas deputies received a call about a patron refusing to leave the property. When deputies arrived, Stankovic smelled of alcohol, his eyes were blood shot, and he was unstable on his feet.

Deputies arranged for Stankovic to take an Uber ride home, and he left the business in the Uber, the report said.

Shortly afterward, Pinellas Deputy Jason Fineran, 31, was flagged down by the Uber driver who told him Stankovic insisted he bring him back to the club. Deputy Fineran found Stankovic in the driver's seat of his 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe with the engine running.

When Deputy Fineran approached the Tahoe, Stankovic placed the vehicle in reverse, accelerated and struck the deputy with the side of the vehicle, the report said. Deputy Fineran was pinned in between the Tahoe and another vehicle parked next to the Tahoe.

Stankovic then left the parking lot headed north on the U.S. 19 Frontage Road. Deputies initiated a pursuit and followed the Tahoe through unincorporated St. Petersburg to 40th Avenue North, where the Tahoe went out of control and crashed into two parked vehicles at 6445 40th Ave. N., the report said.

Stankovic attempted to run away. He was found hiding near a residence in the 6400 block of 41st Ave. North and taken into custody.

Deputy Fineran received minor injuries to his arm and hand.

Stankovic was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, one count of driving under the influence, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, one count of resisting an officer without violence, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

Stankovic was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

The investigation continues.