Man, 24, dies in traffic crash on Drew Street in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police say Salvatore Guarneri, 24, of Oldsmar was killed in a 2-vehicle crash on Drew St. near Keystone Drive Saturday night.

Guarneri was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis westbound on Drew Street near Keystone Drive when he lost control of the vehicle, the Clearwater Police Department said.

The Grand Marquis collided with a Ford F250 pickup truck.

According to Clearwater police, based on the traffic homicide investigators' preliminary investigation, Guarneri was driving reckle0ssly and was speeding just before the traffic crash.

The Grand Marquis slid sideways into eastbound traffic. The Ford crashed into the driver's side of the Grand Marquis.

The driver of the Ford, an unidentified female, was uninjured. A 2-year-old passenger in the Ford suffered minor injuries.







