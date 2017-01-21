Man, 19, dies in traffic crash involving a Tampa police patrol car

TAMPA - A 19-year-old was killed in a traffic crash involving a Tampa Police Department patrol car early Saturday morning, officials said.

A vehicle driven by Ashlyn Price, 18, of Lake O Lakes, was southbound on U.S. 41 when it failed to stop for a red traffic signal at the intersection of Florida Avenue, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

At the same time, a marked Tampa police cruiser, driven by Tampa police Officer Sigure ONeil, 43, was traveling northbound through the intersection on a green traffic signal.

The front ends of both vehicles collided, the FHP report said.

Jordan Garrett, 19, of Land O Lakes, who was a passenger in Price's vehicle, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

Price and Officer ONeil both received minor injuries and were taken to St. Joseph's Hospital for treatment.

Officer ONeil was off-duty at the time of the crash, a Tampa police spokesman said Saturday.