Local group responds to President Trump's immigration plan

TAMPA, Fla. - President Donald Trump has begun a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration.

The President is moving forward with construction of the wall at the Mexican border and signing an executive order barring some Muslims.

It's causing ripple affects across the country and right here in the Tampa Bay Area.

CAIR - Florida plans to hold a press conference at noon Thursday where leaders will be discussing their concerns.

CAIR - the states largest Muslim civil rights organization is concerned about what the presidents plan could mean for families looking to come here for a better life.

In fact, immigrants of different backgrounds across the area fear they could be deported.

Congresswoman Kathy Castor held a Dreamers town hall meeting letting people know their rights.

There are more than 70-thousand Dreamers in Florida that are protected from deportation by the Dream Act; they arrived as children and have been able to serve in the military, pursue an education or career.

"We're going to stand up and make the case that these are our neighbors.. americas the only country they've ever known," Castor told ABC Action News.

Some, like Juan Garcia now fear they're no longer welcome. He told ABC Action News that he is concerned for his future and that of his family.

"We are afraid of what trump might do because throughout his campaign he's been against us and it's just scary to think about what's going to happen," said Garcia.

However, President Donald Trump has maintained his actions on immigration are an effort to keep dangerous criminals out of the country.

The President will not be able to accomplish the goals laid out in the immigration orders by himself. Congress would have to approve new funding to put some of these plans in place.