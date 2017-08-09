DOVER, Fla. - The Dover Patriots, a little league football and cheerleading program, has received a large amount of donations after a thief broke into one of their storage units.

Chair Director, Crystal Peeples, said the thief or thieves stole food, drinks, and equipment. There are nearly 200 children, who are participate, in their league. Their season opener is on Saturday. They thought they would have to scramble before the weekend, but within 24 hours people stepped up to help.

“It’s overwhelming, but it’s a good overwhelming,” Peeples said.

The Dover Patriots received so many donations to replace what they lost, they had to stack some of those items in another building because there wasn’t enough room in the storage unit.

Donnie Green, the pastor of Grace by Faith, donated to the league. He drove from Englewood to Dover to make his donation.

“It does break your heart that somebody would steal from kids. I mean that’s….that’s kind of low,” Green said.

The Dover Patriots are offering a $500 reward for information, leading to an arrest in this case.

Peeples said they are thankful for the support and she hopes the players and cheerleaders notice what strangers did for them this evening.

“Them seeing these adults come in with stuff and helping us out is, I’m sure, hopefully (it) teaches them, you know, that’s the way you should be in life,” Peeples said.