Interior designer offers tips on ways to get top dollar when selling your home

With the real estate market in the Tampa Bay area back on track, you may be considering selling your home.

If you are, there are some do's and don'ts you should be aware of as you prepare to sell your home this summer.

Interior designer Jay Rosenberg, owner of Designs by Jay Rosenberg, has some tricks of the trade to help get you top dollar for your house.

In a guest appearance on ABC Action News Weekend Edition June 3, Rosenberg tells news anchor Lindsay Logue and viewers about the importance of de-cluttering your home, tuck away special personal items, and splash a fresh coat of paint on the exterior walls or front door for greater impact.