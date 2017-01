CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Abigale Evans, who was last seen in Casselberry in Seminole County, authorities said.

Abigale's last known location was in the area of the 2900th block of Willow Bay Terrace in Casselberry.

She was wearing a tan hoodie and white tennis shoes.

Abigale is white, 4-foot-11, weighs 77 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Abigale may be in the company of Raymon Rodriguez, 17.

Raymon is white/Hispanic, 5-foot-6, with black hair and brown eyes.

They both are from Casselberry.