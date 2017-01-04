How to request 2017 Presidential Inauguration tickets

Request tickets from Congressman Charlie Crist

WFTS Webteam
4:23 AM, Jan 4, 2017

Employees of the Architect of the Capitol build a scaffolding at the West Front of the Capitol as construction of the 2017 presidential inaugural platform continues. The inaugural platform will be used for swearing in the nation's 45th president Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. - If you're interested in attending the 2017 Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. on January 20th, there are still tickets available. 

Congressman Charlie Crist (D-St. Petersburg) announced that he has tickets that will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. 

More information about the 2017 Presidential Inauguration can be found here

If you are interested in requesting tickets, simply email FL13ticketrequest@gmail.com and include the info below:

  • Full Name
  • Phone Number
  • Preferred Email Address
  • Home Address (your residence must be within Florida's 13th Congressional District. Not sure about that? Check here. Just enter your zip code into the box at the top right-hand corner of the homepage. 
  • Number of tickets. (There is a limit of two tickets per request.)

Requests must be received by noon on Monday, January 9th. Those who apply for tickets will be notified if they have or have not been allotted tickets. If you do get approved to receive tickets, you must be able to pick them up from the Congressman's D.C. office (427 Cannon House Office Building) between Monday, January 16th and Thursday, January 19th. Tickets can be picked up between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. No tickets will be distributed after 5 p.m. on January 19th. 

