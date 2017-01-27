How to navigate downtown Tampa streets for Gasparilla, circus Saturday

TAMPA - Gasparilla revelers and families excited to see The Greatest Show on Earth will converge in downtown Tampa Saturday.

With tens of thousands stretched along Bayshore Boulevard and Ashley Drive for the Annual Gasparilla Parade, vehicle traffic in downtown Tampa is set to be bumper-to-bumper.

To make it easier to attend two Saturday performances of Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus, the city of Tampa has mapped out alternative travel routes to and from Amalie Arena for the 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows.

For access to Amalie Arena Saturday morning and evening, consider parking in the following garages and lots:

The Selmon Expressway Lots - $15 flat rate for the circus.

South Regional Garage - $12 flat rate and will be open from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the parade and circus parking. After 10:30 a.m. parking will be restricted to Arena Reserved Parking Passes for the reminder of the day.

Spectators to Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus Xtreme should expect heavy traffic and additional time to navigate Gasparilla-related trafffic and street closures, a city of Tampa statement said.