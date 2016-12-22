Hillsborough teacher charged with conducting lewd act on disabled teenage student

TAMPA - A Hillsborough County public school teacher who instructs disabled schoolchildren has been charged with molesting a student, officials said

George Summers, 68, was arrested Wednesday at his Tampa home on a lewd and lascivious molestation charge, the Tampa Police Department said.

On Dec. 1, school officials at LaVoy Exceptional Center school located at 4410 W. Main St. in Tampa, learned about an allegation that a teacher had inappropriately touched a disabled, teenage student while on school grounds, according to a Tampa Police report.

The teacher, who was identified as Summers, was removed from the classroom, and Tampa police were contacted.

After conducting interviews, police detectives charged Summers with lewd and lascivious molestation of a disabled person by an authority figure over a student.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABCActionNews.com for updates.