Hillsborough sheriff's deputies investigate shooting in Wimauma

WIMAUMA, Fla. - Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a shooting on McArthur Road in Wimauma.

Officials on the scene are calling it a death investigation, Hillsborough County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cristal Bermudez said. The incident could possibly be drug related.

No further information has been released about the shooting.

McArthur Road crosses Ruth Morris Road, which is east of U.S. 301 in southern Hillsborough.

