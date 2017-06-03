Hillsborough County stages this year's hurricane expo at Westshore Plaza mall

WFTS Webteam
1:07 PM, Jun 3, 2017
1:47 PM, Jun 3, 2017

Prepare, plan and stay informed about the 2017 hurricane season by attending Hillsborough County's Hurricane Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Westshore Plaza in Tampa.

The expo will bring together county officials and some of its area partners to host children and adults at the event held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the mall located near the intersection of West Kennedy and Westshore boulevards.

Activities will include educational diplays, disaster preparedness booths and a severe weather panel with local meteorology experts at 12:30 p.m.

Participants will be able to identify their evacuation zone, pick up preparedness materials and sign up for HCFL Alert.  Raffles also are planned to win prizes. 

