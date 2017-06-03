Hillsborough County stages this year's hurricane expo at Westshore Plaza mall

Plan, prepare and stay informed about the 2017 hurricane season at Hillsborough County's Hurricane Expo at Westshore Plaza in Tampa today, Saturday.

The expo will bring together county officials and some of its area partners to host children and adults at the event held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the mall located near the intersection of West Kennedy and Westshore boulevards.

Activities will include educational diplays, disaster preparedness booths and a severe weather panel with local meteorology experts at 12:30 p.m.

Participants will be able to identify their evacuation zone, pick up preparedness materials and sign up for HCFL Alert. Raffles also are planned to win prizes.